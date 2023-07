The Mercury defeat the Sparks, 78-72. Brittney Griner tied a season high with 29 points and added eight rebounds with Diana Taurasi scoring 22 points and four rebounds for the Mercury in the win. While Nneka Ogwumike recorded 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Sparks in the loss. The Mercury improve to 4-14, while the Sparks fall to 7-12.