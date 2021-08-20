GAME RECAP: Mercury 77, Mystics 64
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Brittney Griner goes off for 30 points and 12 rebounds as Phoenix beat Washington, 77-64.
Brittney Griner goes off for 30 points and 12 rebounds as Phoenix beat Washington, 77-64.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points to lead the Sparks to a 66-64 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at Staples Center.
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 08/19/2021
Warriors fans everywhere have missed watching Klay Thompson make shots like this.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Sacramento Kings in a 3-team trade.
DeChambeau had quite the colorful scorecard on Thursday.
New England looked like a well-oiled machine against Philadelphia.
Football player will step away from Team USA
DJ noticed something with his driver and made the last-minute move before his tee time.
The Golden State Warriors won 39 games last season, will they surpass that total this year? See their 2021-22 early win total projection from oddsmakers.
Nets forward Kevin Durant sits down with Draymond Green to talk about his decisions to leave the Warriors and the Thunder.
The former Clemson forward’s deal comes after his performance during the NBA Summer League.
After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it’s entirely possible that no [more]
Eagles vs. Patriots: 7 big takeaways from Philadelphia's second preseason loss
The Yankees jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.
Four skirmishes broke out Thursday, the second and final day of joint practices between the Titans and Bucs ahead of their preseason game Saturday.
Kayla Harrison dominates Genah Fabian at the PFL Playoffs to advance to final of the 2021 season.
Jalen Hurd's latest injury makes the wide receiver's already unclear future with the #49ers even murkier.
Never mind the Beast of Angus, the opening skirmishes at the AIG Women’s Open turned into the Feast of Angus, as the golfers gorged on the unguarded, rain-softened links. Yet even in this windless free-for-all, the best player in the world still managed to finish the day on top. And so Nelly Korda’s astonishing run of form continues.
The Lions coach played three seasons with the longtime Detroit long snapper, making the call that much tougher.
Several people inside Michigan's football program revealed that analyst Ryan Osborn was coaching. But he's prohibited from doing so, per the NCAA.