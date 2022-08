Internet Video Archive

A heart-warming story of middle-aged siblings struggling to manage their lives while caring for their recently widowed father, Joe, a demanding and difficult man! Joe stubbornly believes he is still capable of running his own life which leads to sad, but sometimes hilarious situations. Although at odds on how to best care for Joe in his final years, they are united in wanting to ensure his well-being and help him find peace of mind – without them losing their own.