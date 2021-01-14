Game Recap: Mavericks 104, Hornets 93

The Mavericks defeated the Hornets, 104-93. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with 34 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and a career-high four blocks, while Kristaps Porzingis added 16 points and four rebounds in his season debut. Terry Rozier tallied a team-high 18 points for the Hornets, while LaMelo Ball added four points, seven rebounds and five assists in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 6-4 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 6-6.