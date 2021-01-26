Game Recap: Magic 117, Hornets 108

The Magic defeated the Hornets, 117-108, splitting the two-game back-to-back series. Nikola Vucevic led the way for the Magic with 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points, along with five rebounds and three assists in the victory. Gordon Hayward tallied 24 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Magic improve to 8-10 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 7-10.