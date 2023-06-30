Game Recap: Lynx 99, Storm 97

Napheesa Collier made the game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left and had a strong performance with 31 points, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 5 assists as the Lynx defeated the Storm, 99-97, in overtime. Kayla McBride added 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 steals while Diamond Miller totaled 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Jewel Loyd led the Storm with a career-high 41 points and 9 rebounds as Sami Whitcomb totaled 22 points (5-7 3PT) in the loss. The Lynx improves to 6-9 as the Storm fall to 4-11.