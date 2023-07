The Lynx defeat the Mystics, 97-92. Napheesa Collier led the way with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Lynx, while Diamond Miller added 21 points and nine assists in the victory. Natasha Cloud tallied 24 points and six assists for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 11-13 on the season, while the Mystics fall to 12-11.