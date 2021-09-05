GAME RECAP: Lynx 93, Mystics 75
Napheesa Collier scored 21 points with 9 rebounds to help the Lynx beat the Mystics, 93-75
Shelbey Rogers, 28, took top seed Ashleigh Barty to a third-set tiebreaker Saturday night for one of the biggest wins of her career.
While the bigger and well-known dividend-paying companies get all the attention, some hidden gems can also significantly boost your dividend income. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) is a top producer of titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in a wide range of products such as coatings, plastics, and paper. Around 50% of Kronos' common stock is owned by Valhi (NYSE: VHI) and another 30% is owned by NL Industries (NYSE: NL).
The Vikings have some question marks heading into 2021.
Here are today's keys to victory and HuskerOnline score predictions for Nebraska's game against Fordham.
That's a lot of eyeballs on the game last night! Was it more because of Buckeye Nation, or those rooting against Ohio State?
Tom Brady managed to avoid COVID for all of the 2020 season. Not long after the parade celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win, Brady got it. Brady has confirmed to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the 44-year-old quarterback had the disease in February. He currently has concerns about how the league will [more]
Here are 10 of our biggest takeaways from Nebraska's 52-7 victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon.
Photo: German tennis player Steffi Graf playing in the 1988 Wimbledon women's singles tournament. If an athlete claims victory in each Grand Slam, otherwise known as tennis majors - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open - and also wins gold at the Olympic Games or Paralympic Games, that person achieves a Golden Slam, or Golden Grand Slam.
A rules incident benefited the Americans in afternoon fourballs, but it was a situation that neither team wish had happened.
The 2021 college football season is already at top speed after Week 1 slate full of implications for the College Football Playoff and national title.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1
Reaves joins a team ready to compete for a championship and is eager to get to work and learn from his veteran teammates.
The Europeans got out to a quick lead in Saturday morning foursomes at the Solheim Cup, and still will sleep on a three-point lead.
So how did Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton? A former Patriots mainstay claims that Mac Jones showed a much greater mastery of the offense. Linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently claimed that the rookie knew the offense so well that he was helping Newton learn the playbook. Jones was having fewer “mental errors,” per Ninkovich, along [more]
Holy cow! Unbelievable, record-setting numbers for the former Wolverine on Saturday!
Get up to speed on Boston's latest trade.
It took most of Day 1 before there was a rules controversy at the Solheim Cup, but a rules controversy there was.
Professional tennis star Naomi Osaka has had a challenging summer. After pulling out of various tournaments due to mental health issues, she competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and more recently at the 2021 U.S. Open. But after she lost her composure and the match, getting knocked out of the competition, she announced at a press conference that she would be taking a hiatus from the sport that made her a household name. "I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she s
The match between Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing and Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom saw a bit of Rules controversy.