The Lynx defeated the Wings, 91-86. Napheesa Collier led the way with 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Lynx, while Kayla McBride added 21 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory. Arike Ogunbowale tallied 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists for the Wings in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 16-17, while the Wings fall to 18-15.