Game Recap: Lynx 91, Sparks 86

The Lynx finish the game on a 19-3 run to defeat the Sparks, 91-86. Napheesa Collier recorded 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lynx, while Kayla McBride (13 points, three rebounds, three assists) and Tiffany Mitchell (15 points, five assists) combined for 28 points in the victory. Nneka Ogwumike tallied 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Sparks, while Lexie Brown added 21 points, four assists and four 3PM in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 2-7 on the season, while the Sparks fall to 4-4.