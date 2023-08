The Lynx defeated the Wings 90-81 and improve to 17-17 on the year. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 25 points, seven rebounds, and two assists as Kayla McBride added 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for Minnesota. Teaira McCowan led the Wings in the loss with 23 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocked shots while Arike Ogunbowale added 10 points. The Wings fall to 18-16 on the year.