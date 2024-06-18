- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years. Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.
Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 'Unrivaled' league. New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart discusses 'Unrivaled,' the 3x3 women's league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.
HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics roll past Mavs on the road 106-99, take dominant 3-0 series lead. The Celtics earned a huge 106-99 win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks to take a dominant 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum had 31 points, while Jaylen Brown added 30. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points for Dallas, while Luka Doncic dropped 27, but fouled out.
EXCLUSIVE: Tatum: 'So much more that I bring' than just scoring. Brian Scalabrine catches up with Jayson Tatum in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Mavericks.
How the Celtics were able to limit Luka Doncic in dominant win. Despite putting up thirty points, the Celtics were able to hold Luka Doncic to just one assist in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Game Recap: Lynx 90, Wings 78
Kayla McBride scores 19 points, Natisha Hiedeman added 17 to help Lynx over Wings, 90-78.