The Lynx defeated the Fever, 90-83. Napheesa Collier led the way for the Lynx with 32 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, her 4th 30+ point game of the season, while Kayla McBride added 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in the victory. Aliyah Boston tallied 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for the Fever in the losing effort. The Lynx win their 4th consecutive game as they improve to 8-9 on the season, while the Fever fall to 5-12.