GAME RECAP: LYNX 89, FEVER 72

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Kayla McBride added 15 points to help the Minnesota Lynx defeat the Indiana Fever, 89-72

Recommended Stories