The Lynx defeated the Sky, 88-79. Napheesa Collier recorded 29 points (10-18 FG) and nine rebounds for the Lynx, while Jessica Shepard added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. Kahleah Copper tallied 23 points and three rebounds for the Sky in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 14-15 on the season, while the Sky fall to 12-16.