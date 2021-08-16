Game Recap: Lynx 88, Liberty 78
Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 88-78.
The Los Angeles defeated the Indiana Fever 75-70. The Sparks were led by Brittney Sykes who scored 16 points and 7 rebounds in the win.
The Las Vegas Aces comes back and beat the Washington Mystics 84-83. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson who dominated for 20 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
26 crew members and one passenger on a Carnival cruise that arrived in Belize this week tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Belize Tourism Board.State of play: The board said that everyone who tested positive was put in isolation, adding those who were vaccinated and tested positive were either asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.All passengers who tested negative will be required to present proof of
We now know who will be leading the offense this fall
Florida had to reshuffle its offensive line board for the class of 2022. The Gators are making a play for offensive tackle Ja'Kavion Nonar.
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
The Clippers are trading their longest-tenure player for a familiar face.
Paul Millsap, James Ennis and more — there are solid role players still available.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Dennis Scott talks about the trade that sends Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Ayo Dosunmu and Marko Simonovic made an impact in the teams second-to-last Summer League game.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...