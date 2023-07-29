Game Recap: Lynx 88, Liberty 83

The Lynx defeated the Liberty, 88-83. Kayla McBride led the way for the Lynx with 26 points (4-7 3pt. FG), five rebounds and four assists, while Diamond Miller added 22 points and five rebounds in the victory. Sabrina Ionescu (31 points, seven 3PM, seven rebounds, seven assists) and Breanna Stewart (23 points, five rebounds, five assists) added a combined 54 points for the Liberty in the losing effort. Ionescu notched her 4th 30+ point game of the season, and 10th of her career. The Lynx improve to 12-13, while the Liberty fall to 18-6.