The Lynx won their third consecutive game and improve to 13-13 on the year, defeating the Sun, 87-83. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 19 points as Lindsay Allen added 16 points and six assists. Alyssa Thomas recorded her fourth triple-double of the season and sixth of her regular season career with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists as DeWanna Bonner totaled 31 points and five rebounds in the loss. The Sun move to 18-7 with the loss.