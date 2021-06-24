Game Recap: Lynx 87, Dream 85
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sylvia Fowles scores 26 points with 19 rebounds to lead the Lynx over the Dream, 87-85.
Sylvia Fowles scores 26 points with 19 rebounds to lead the Lynx over the Dream, 87-85.
Bob Myers and the Warriors' robbery of the Timberwolves was complete Tuesday night.
What can Celtics fans expect from new head coach Ime Udoka? This 2015 quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich should generate plenty of excitement.
Trae Young poured in 48 points as the Hawks rallied late to top the Bucks 116-113 in Milwaukee and steal homecourt advantage in the East finals.
The Giants prevailed 9-3 in a 13-inning game. It was all very weird.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
Deandre Ayton's game-winning dunk would be an offensive goaltend on any other play, but not off an inbounds play.
By the time the San Francisco Giants got back to the clubhouse from a 13-inning marathon against the Los Angeles Angels, they were looking at starting pitcher Kevin Gausman a bit funny. “Did you pitch in this game?" manager Gabe Kapler jokingly asked him. Gausman did pitch against Shohei Ohtani, and they were both really good.
A day after Bob Melvin said the umpires checking pitchers went well, Sergio Romo took exception to the new MLB rule.
If the Rockets want to move John Wall to get his contract off the books, here are four possibilities.
Cousins will face at least a fine for this move.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins suggests that the Philadelphia 76ers send Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Max Scherzer was not happy after getting checked three times for sticky stuff against the Phillies on Tuesday.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared a bold take on Nets star Kevin Durant compared to Michael Jordan.
Jackie MacMullan explains why she feels Ime Udoka will be a great fit with Brad Stevens and thinks his coaching style could be what the Celtics need.
Brendan Ayanbadejo married his wife, Natalee, in 2003, and the couple have three children. But during his 10 NFL seasons, Ayanbadejo became one of the league’s first — and most — outspoken advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. So Ayanbadejo, who last played in 2012, applauded from the sideline when Raiders defensive end [more]
In an interview with author Matt Sullivan about his new book, we learned quite a bit about the former Celtic and his new team.
Consecutive ninth-inning hits by Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit erased an Aroldis Chapman blown save Wednesday and lifted the Yankees to a wild 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.
"How many times are we going to say it's not politics? Like, I think we all know that."
After landing two top 14 picks, the Warriors have a lot of trade packages they can put together.