Game Recap: Lynx 86, Sparks 61
Napheesa Collier scores 27 points and grabs 7 rebounds as Minnesota beat Los Angeles, 86-61.
UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
The United States national basketball team suffered a stunning defeat to Nigeria in its first Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.
After he was informed of what Conor McGregor said in the cage post-fight, Dana White expressed his disappointment.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable, pouring in 41 points on 14-of-23 shooting to lead Milwaukee to a 120-100 win that cut Phoenix's lead to 2-1.
Is it possible that even Aaron Rodgers doesn't know if he's coming back to Green Bay.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
That's one way to end a trilogy.
What have the 49ers been up to? Here are some stories from the last week for Arizona Cardinals fans to know.
"If you want to hire me, you'll find a reason to hire me. And if you don't want to hire me, you'll find that reason, too."
Daron Sutton said he will not be part of the Angels' broadcast team for the remainder of the season, he told The Times on Sunday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was not about to let his Milwaukee Bucks fall into a 3-0 NBA Finals hole.
Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight. Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The NFL has wanted nothing to [more]
The Israeli guard could still end up a Celtic next season, but he'll need to convince Boston's he's worth a buyout to make the leap to the NBA.
After just one season, Jedrick Wills is ranked behind two guys drafted just after him. Can the very young tackle change that narrative this season?
Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players. Bukayo Saka, at 19 one of the youngest players on the England squad, missed the penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
Ronda Rousey praised Conor McGregor's ability to promote on the fly after suffering a leg injury in his UFC 264 defeat.
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
Novak Djokovic had spectators gushing as he handed his racket to a little girl in the crowd on Centre Court as he celebrated his Wimbledon triumph. He had walked over to Ivanka Li, 7, in the front row after she and her father, Bo, an investor from North London, held up a hand-written placard wishing him luck. After being tracked down by Telegraph Sport, the schoolgirl's mother described how she missed the adorable scenes as she was out walking her dog while it was screened on the BBC. However, I
The EURO 2020 final is off to a rip-roaring start.