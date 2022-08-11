Game Recap: Lynx 86, Mercury 77
Jessica Shepard grabs 15 points with 12 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, 86-77.
The Lynx woke up in Phoenix Wednesday morning a half-game out of a playoff spot. It was there, right in front of them. This was thanks to Atlanta's loss Tuesday, which further jumbled the bottom of the WNBA standings filled with teams fighting for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx entered their game with the Mercury knowing a win would mean a flight back home in seventh place, playoff ...
Jessica Shepard drops 15 points to help the Lynx defeat the Mercury on Wednesday.
Sylvia Fowles grabs 16 points to help the Lynx defeat the Mercury on Wednesday night.
