Game Recap: Lynx 86, Mercury 73

The Lynx have officially clinched a spot in the 2023 WNBA Playoffs as they defeated the Mercury, 86-73. Napheesa Collier recorded 22 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks for the Lynx, while Kayla McBride (23 points) and Dorka Juhasz (10 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists) added a combined 33 points in the victory. Moriah Jefferson (career-high 32 points) and Brittney Griner (17 points, 10 rebounds) combined for 49 points for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 19-19 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 9-28