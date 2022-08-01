Game Recap: Lynx 84, Sparks 77

WCVB - Boston

A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police say he was speeding more than 160 miles per hour down I-93. This was in Ashland, New Hampshire yesterday morning. State Police say this man.... Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving this orange Corvette when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour. The speed limit is 70. He was arrested and released... and will be in court next month.