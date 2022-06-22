Game Recap: Lynx 84, Mercury 71

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Lynx
    Minnesota Lynx
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Minnesota Lynx outscore the Phoenix Mercury by 17 points to get the 84-71 win, despite Skylar Diggins-Smith dropping 25 points.

Recommended Stories