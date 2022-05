Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

There is still so much work left to do. Tuesday night against New York at Target Center, the Lynx spent long periods struggling to make shots. At times the ball stopped moving. But, in a game they very much needed to win, they found a way. Down by eight with 8:43 left in the game, the Lynx rallied for an 84-78 victory over the Liberty, outscoring New York 21-7 the rest of the way. Aerial ...