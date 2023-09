The Lynx defeated the Sun in Game 2, 82-75. Kayla McBride recorded 28 points and 8 rebounds for the Lynx, while Napheesa Collier added 26 points and 13 rebounds in the victory. Alyssa Thomas tallied 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Sun, while DeWanna Bonner added 24 points, and 5 rebounds in the losing effort. This best-of-three series is now tied, 1-1, with Game 3 taking place on Wednesday, September 20.