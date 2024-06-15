- Justin Jefferson agrees to record-breaking dealMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has agreed to a new deal that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/justin-jefferson-record-extension-vikings/566408/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Justin Jefferson agrees to record-breaking deal</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:40Now PlayingPaused
DJ Rodman, the son of former NBA player Dennis Rodman, speaks to reporters after working out for the Warriors ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Vikings' CJ Ham: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week on Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell, Dawn sits down with Vikings Fullback CJ Ham. The pride of Duluth has worked his way up from undrafted free agent to 2 time pro bowler – as well as 2 time Vikings team captain. Ham enters his 8th year in the NFL – all with the Vikings. The latest challenge for Ham is adapting to a new way of playing the fullback position in the Kevin O'Connell's offensive system. Ham discusses what those changes are, how he's adapted and how he's enjoying their multidimensional offense. When not on the football field, Ham can be found hosting many charity events from his recent football camp in Sioux Falls, hosting Adam Thielen's celebrity softball game or events for his own family's charity the Ham Family Scholarship Fund.
Kristaps Porzingis spoke with the media on Tuesday about the details of the left leg injury he suffered in Game 2 of the NBA Finals
Game Recap: Lynx 81, Sparks 76
Napheesa Collier led the way for the Lynx with 30 points and 8 steals as Minnesota defeated Los Angeles 81-76.