The Lynx secure their first win of the season as they defeat the Mystics, 80-78. Kayla McBride led the way for the Lynx with a season-high 24 points, while Tiffany Mitchell added 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in the victory, as well as the game-winning lay up with 0:03 remaining in regulation. Elena Delle Donne tallied 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 1-6, while the Mystics fall to 3-3.