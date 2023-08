The Lynx defeated the Storm, 78-70. Napheesa Collier led the way with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lynx, while Kayla McBride added 21 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in the victory. Sami Whitcomb tallied a season-high 23 points, along with 5 3pt. FG for the Storm in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 15-16 on the season, while the Storm fall to 9-22.