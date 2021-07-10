Game Recap: Lynx 77, Aces 67
Layshia Clarendon scores18 points to go with 9 assists as the Lynx get the win over the Aces, 77-67.
The Copa America Final will feature the Clásico del Atlántico as Brazil and Argentina will face off. It's the 108th meeting between the two teams.
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
"It's a miracle': Bucks assistant coach Vin Baker was a $100-million NBA star before addiction destroyed his career. How he reclaimed his life.
Greg Clark, a four-year member of the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford alum, died at 49.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.
Trae Young's dad shared a great photo Saturday of his son meeting Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge in July of 2013.
Here's everything to know for trilogy fight between Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier as UFC fans return to Las Vegas.
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei claimed her third Wimbledon doubles title with a third different partner as she and Elise Mertens hung on to claim victory in a marathon final against Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina on Saturday. The Taiwanese-Belgian duo saved match points on the way to claiming a 3-6 7-5 9-7 win on Centre Court. It was the second successive Wimbledon doubles crown for Hsieh who joined forces with recently-retired Barbora Strycova to win the title in 2019.
Mike Modano's second shot from 200 yards out went in the hole, giving him 10 points and vaulting him into a tie for the lead.
On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel.
While the Wizards search for a new head coach, Bradley Beal is getting experience playing for one of the greatest of all time.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry reacts to all of the trade rumors involving Ben Simmons.
The College Football News Pac 12 preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.
Bauke Mollema won a hilly 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, while Tadej Pogacar protected his commanding lead.
The 6-foot-5 frame of Matteo Berrettini will be standing in the way of Novak Djokovic's relentless pursuit of hoarding as many tennis milestones as possible when the two meet in a Wimbledon final where both men will be eyeing the record books. A win against Berrettini at the All England Club will not only see the 34-year-old draw level with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record men's haul of 20 major titles, it will also mean he would have completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam. "It would mean everything," said world number one Djokovic, who is chasing a sixth title at the spiritual home of grasscourt tennis.
If the Cubs become sellers at the MLB trade deadline, the Red Sox should try to bring Anthony Rizzo back to Boston, writes John Tomase.