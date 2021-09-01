GAME RECAP: Lynx 74, Liberty 66
Kayla McBride scores 25 points as the Lynx get the victory over the Liberty, 74-66.
Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) with a Block vs. New York Liberty, 08/31/2021
Kayla McBride scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 21 points and 14 boards, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 72-66 on Tuesday night. Minnesota (16-9) has won three straight games and nine of its last 11. The Lynx pulled within a half-game of Seattle for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with seven games to play.
As the WNBA enters its final few weeks of the regular season, the race between teams battling for playoff berths and byes is heating up. Connecticut, Las Vegas and Seattle are all vying for the coveted double bye. The Sun have the inside track holding a one-game lead over the Aces and a three-game margin on the Storm.
