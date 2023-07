The Lynx improves to 10-12 on he year as they defeat the Sparks, 73-70. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 22 points and eight rebounds as Dorka Juhasz (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Diamond Miller (13 points, nine assists, eight rebounds) totaled 29 points. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 19 points and nine rebounds as they fall to 7-14 on the season.