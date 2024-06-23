- WNBA star Kahleah Copper ‘hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021WNBA champion Kahleah Copper is making her Olympic debut in Paris 2024 after missing out on a roster spot in Tokyo. The Phoenix Mercury star talks to reporter Khristina Williams about what she’s looking forward to most about being on Team USA and why getting to share the experience with teammates Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi is so meaningful.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/olympics-wnba-phoenix-mercury-kahleah-copper-hungry-for-paris/623973/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WNBA star Kahleah Copper ‘hungry' for Paris after Olympic snub in 2021</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:00Now PlayingPaused
Diana Taurasi on new look Mercury: 'When you have talent, you can always make a run'

Yahoo Sports WNBA contributor Isis Young spoke with the Phoenix Mercury superstar guard about adjusting to first-year head coach Nate Tibbetts, the team's improved depth this season and the addition of Kahleah Copper.
Sky-Fever ticket prices reach WNBA record highRound 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace
Coach Sandy Brondello, Breanna Stewart and Kayla Thornton on Liberty's best start in franchise historyTheir 98-88 win over the LA Sparks on Saturday improved the Liberty's record to 14-3, the best start in franchise history. Reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart led the way with 33 points. seven assists and six blocks. but Kayla Thornton's scoring contribution was also huge as she dropped 20 points in just 27 minutes. Coach Sandy Brondello complimented the entire team on "playing their roles," but would still like to see them tighten things up defensively.
Game Recap: Lynx 73, Mercury 60
Napheesa Collier finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Phoenix Mercury 73-60.