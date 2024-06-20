- Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' leagueNew York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart discusses ‘Unrivaled,’ the 3x3 women’s league she co-founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier. The Olympic gold medalist breaks it all down with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/breanna-stewart-napheesa-collier-wnba-unrivaled-league/567127/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Breanna Stewart on format, pay structure, significance of 3×3 ‘Unrivaled' league</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:43Now PlayingPaused
- Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five yearsGolden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and general manager Ohemaa Nyanin join Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole on "Dubs Talk" to discuss Joe Lacob's goal for the Valkyries to win a WNBA title within five years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-state-warriors/joe-lacob-valkyries-interview/1741597/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Lacob believes Valkyries can win WNBA title within five years</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:22Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Lynx 68, Fever 55
Napheesa Collier scores 16 points with 8 rebounds, Bridget Carleton adds 14, as the Lynx take the Fever, 68-55.