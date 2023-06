Led by Napheesa Colliers 26 points and 14 rebounds, the Lynx defeated the Sparks, 67-61. Bridget Carleton added 14 points and six rebounds for the Lynx in the victory, while Nneka Ogwumike tallied 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists for the Sparks in the losing effort. The Lynx improve to 4-8 on the season, while the Sparks fall to 5-7.