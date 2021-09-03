Game Recap: Lynx 66, Sparks 57
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kayla McBride scores 17 points as the Lynx get the win over the Sparks, 66-57.
Kayla McBride scores 17 points as the Lynx get the win over the Sparks, 66-57.
Joy Behar has been on The View longer than any other co-host, and according to her, there's a behind-the-scenes secret to that success. Behar started on The View when it debuted in 1997, along with creator Barbara Walters, and co-hosts Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Meredith Vieira. Behar took two seasons off in 2014 and 2015 before returning once again. As the show gets ready to start its 25 season, the 78-year-old comedian will have been there for 23 of them.In a new interview with Peopl
Purdue has quite the bash planned for Saturday night's season-opener. It will play its 500th game at Ross-Ade Stadium underneath the lights, with thousands in the stands and renewed hope of reviving a program coming off back-to-back losing seasons. All the Boilermakers need now is a victory celebration to cap the historic weekend.
One Oregon brewery won as many medals as the entire Gem State.
The rising Boston star is turning heads, albeit skeptical ones.
Dallas doesn't really have an open roster spot to give out.
Returning to the Lakers, Rajon Rondo could boost Davis more than Schroder did.
The Warriors are getting a great look at Darren Collison.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Toronto Raptors.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
If you have an extra $20 million laying around, your college might name a coaching position after you.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
A 76ers-Timberwolves Ben Simmons-D'Angelo Russell trade rumor has swirled for months.
A lot of the Warriors' success next season won't just depend on the new batch of players coming in, but how the returning players will improve their game.
The Warriors reportedly aren't looking to trade their young players at the moment.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.
The Warriors were an option.
Ohio State debuts a starting quarterback and holds off Minnesota. Tennessee debuts a coach and rolls Bowling Green. One conference leaves us confused.
Fred Zinkie reveals one player in each of the first 10 rounds who he thinks is being overvalued in fantasy football drafts.
Even as Stefanos Tsitsipas was performing a reprise of his infamous seven-minute bathroom break at the US Open last night, the tennis authorities were reluctantly admitting that they need to address the whole awkward issue.
Jennifer Kupcho has more to celebrate than just making her first Solheim Cup team.