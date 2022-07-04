Game Recap: Lynx 102, Aces 71
Aerial Powers scores a career-high 32 points as the Lynx blow out the Aces at home.
Damiris Dantas (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/03/2022
Aerial Powers (Minnesota Lynx) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/03/2022
National college athletics writer Pete Thamel says the UNC brand is incredible and that the school is the most valuable for expansion talks.
The Warriors needed a win in free agency.
A man is in custody after spraying mace inside a restaurant in the Loop early Sunday morning.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points, Liz Cambage added 16 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the New York Liberty 84-74 on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.
He opted out of the inaugural Saudi International on the European Tour in 2019 citing concerns over the country’s human rights record.
James Harden and Deandre Ayton headline the best players who are still available in 2022 NBA free agency. Check out a full list here.
The Big 12 has considered adding Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.
USC shared statements from six of its head coaches Sunday regarding the Trojans' announced move to the Big Ten in 2024.
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 7e6rs acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a deal.
Top 5 ideal Big Ten expansion candidates
One defender who has played with Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert says this is the key.
The realignment wheels in college sports are moving again after USC and UCLA's shock move to the Big 12. Is there any chance of CSU on the move?
Joe Shiesty wasn't afraid to throw hands at practice.