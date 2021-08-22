Game Recap: Lynx 101, Sky 95
Six players for Minnesota finished in double figures as the Lynx defeated the Sky 101-95.
Larry Elder knows how to talk in a way that draws attention. That doesn't mean California should make him its governor.
Root causes of the Afghanistan crisis, women in Afghanistan, parallels between Kabul and Saigon: Here are some top columns you may have missed.
The hilarious stand-up went deep on her experience hosting Season 1 of the chaotic dating show in an exclusive chat with Men's Health.
U.S. military forces at the Kabul airport now have the ability to conduct rescue missions of Americans on a case-by-case basis, according to a Defense Department official who emphasized their orders on airport security remain unchanged.
Matt Nagy reiterated that Andy Dalton will start for Bears in Week 1. But it's his reasoning that caused a stir among analysts and fans.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
Pacquiao is considered one of the all-time greats in boxing and the Filipino legend takes on a hungry Yordenis Ugas in a WBA super welterweight title bout
A quick breakdown of the Packers' second preseason game of the 2021 season.
Newly signed guard Malik Monk detailed the factors that went into his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban for the WBA welterweight world title after Errol Spence Jr’s eye injury
Freshman cornerback Jordan Hancock joined a trio of Buckeyes that lost their black stripe on Friday.
Pacquiao is a -380 favorite at BetMGM, while Ugas is a +300.
Anthony said he loved playing in Madison Square Garden, it was Jackson that was the issue.
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
GM Ryan Pace could have looked utterly foolish. Luckily, he drafted Justin Fields, clearly a saving grace.
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: Boxing Junkie will provide live round-by-round analysis and results on Saturday night.
No matter what the final score is, the story from tonight's Seahawks game is going to be injuries.
The veteran power forward is still available.
Here are the studs and duds from the Bears’ Week 2 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.