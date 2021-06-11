Game Recap: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics
Ariel Atkins scores a game-high 23 points as the Washington Mystics took the lead from the start against the Los Angeles Sparks and never looked back for an 89-71 victory.
The Bucks are looking to avoid a 3-0 series deficit to the Nets.
Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.
Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.
The Bucks proved they weren't going to go down without a fight in Game 3.
Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night to pull within 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. Game 4 of the series is Sunday in Milwaukee.
Grant Liffmann ranks the Warriors' five best bargain free agent signings.
The Nets lost a hard-fought Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 86-83, as the series is now 2-1 in favor of Brooklyn.
Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow
The Bucks coughed up a 21-point lead, but they came through in the end to avoid a disastrous 3-0 hole with an 86-83 win over the Nets.
As Devin Booker continues his hot play for the Phoenix Suns, we dig into the vault to reflect on his inspiration - his sister, Mya Powell - and how her love and support drives him to succeed.
Kelly Oubre just might have a bunch of suitors in free agency.
After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.
Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.
Jay Williams speaks out after being blasted by Kevin Durant on social media.
There's a perception LeBron James, his agent (Rich Paul) and his NBA team (currently the Lakers) are far too intertwined.
Chris Paul posted a stat line in the Suns' win over Denver that has only been done by himself, Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson and Johnny Moore.
Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday. In December, Groves wrote on social media that she had made a complaint a few years ago about a man in swimming who stared at her in her swimsuit and made her feel uncomfortable.
Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.
Holmgren beat out players like Jaden Hardy, Jabari Smith Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the top honor on Wednesday.