Game Recap: Liberty 99, Mercury 95

The Liberty overcome a 20 point deficit as they come back and defeat the Mercury, 99-95. Breanna Stewart led the way for the Liberty with 43 points (13-20 FG), 12 rebounds and six assists, her 2nd 40+ point game of the season, while Sabrina Ionescu added 11 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the victory. Diana Taurasi tallied a team-high 23 points, along with five rebounds and seven assists for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Liberty win back-to-back games and improve to 12-4 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 3-13.