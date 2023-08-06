Game Recap: Liberty 99, Aces 61

After outscoring the Aces 50-17 in the 2nd Half, the Liberty defeated the Aces, 99-61. Sabrina Ionescu recorded 31 points (6-10 3pt. FG), five rebounds and seven assists for the Liberty, while Breanna Stewart added 23 points, six rebounds and five assists in the victory. Jackie Young tallied 16 points for the Aces in the losing effort. The Liberty have won their 4th consecutive game as they improve to 22-6 on the season, while the Aces fall to 24-3, snapping their eight game winning streak.