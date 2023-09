The Liberty defeat the Sparks, 96-89. Breanna Stewart recorded 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Liberty, while Betnijah Laney added 20 points, 7 assists, and 1 steal in the victory. Layshia Clarendon tallied a career high 30 points, and 5 rebounds for the Sparks in the defeat. The Liberty improve to 32-7, while the Sparks fall to 16-23.