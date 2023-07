The Liberty defeat the Mystics, 96-87. Jonquel Jones led the way with 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Liberty, while Breanna Stewart (24 points, 10 rebounds) and Sabrina Ionescu (16 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Brittney Sykes tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds and four 3pt. FG for the Mystics in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 15-5 on the season, while the Mystics fall to 11-10.