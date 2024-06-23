- Sabrina Ionescu, Sandy Brondello on Liberty's 96-75 victory over the Atlanta DreamLiberty guard Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 26 points in New York's 96-75 win over the Atlanta Dream. Ionescu and coach Sandy Brondello reacted to the team's win, and spoke about what has been working so well for the Liberty as they improved to 15-3 on the season.4:35Now PlayingPaused
Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the Liberty
Jonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'
Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
Dan Hurley says no to Lakers, will stay at UConn
University of Connecticut men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.
USA Basketball announces women's roster for 2024 Olympic Games
USA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA's newest star.
NBA FINALS FLASHBACK: 1984 Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7
The NBA's best rivalry peaked in the 1984 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. While the two teams featured their own "Big 3", it was Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell who told his team, "Get on my back, boys" before Game 7.
Game Recap: Liberty 96, Dream 75
Sabrina Ionescu finished with 26 points and 11 assists for the Liberty as they defeated the Dream 96-75.