Game Recap: Liberty 95, Fever 87

The Liberty defeated the Fever, 95-87, in overtime. Sabrina Ionescu recorded a game-high 34 points (7-15 3pt. FG), along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Liberty, while Breanna Stewart added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Aliyah Boston tallied 23 points and 9 rebounds for the Fever in the losing effort. The Liberty improve to 14-4 on the season, while the Fever fall to 5-15. The Liberty improve to 7-3 in the Commissioners Cup standings, while the Fever fall to 2-8.