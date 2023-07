Led by Breanna Stewarts 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, the Liberty defeated the Dream, 95-84. Stewart recorded her 4th 30+ point games of the season. Jonquel Jones added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Liberty in the victory, while Allisha Gray tallied 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Dream in the losing effort. The Liberty win their 4th game in a row as they improve to 18-5 on the season, while the Dream fall to 13-11.