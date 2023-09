Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 40 points and 10 rebounds as the Liberty defeated the Wings, 94-93 in Dallas. Betnijah Lahey added 22 points as Courtney Vandersloot totaled 16 points and 10 assists in the victory as New York improves to 31-7 on the year. Satou Sabally led the Wings with 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Wings fall to 20-18 on the year.