Game Recap: Liberty 93, Mystics 88

Why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense

Phil Perry talks with Mike Renner of CBS Sports to get his breakdown of why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense, and what to expect from the rest of the 2024 draft class.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nfl/new-england-patriots/patriots-videos/why-drake-maye-is-the-perfect-fit-for-the-new-patriots-offense/617386/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>