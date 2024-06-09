- Keenan Allen sees similarities between Caleb Williams, Justin HerbertKeenan Allen was traded to the Bears from the Charges this offseason and has started to work with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Allen talked about the similarities he sees between Williams and his former quarterback Justin Herbert<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/keenan-allen-sees-similarities-between-caleb-williams-justin-herbert/566917/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Keenan Allen sees similarities between Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:43Now PlayingPaused
Why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense. Phil Perry talks with Mike Renner of CBS Sports to get his breakdown of why Drake Maye is the perfect fit for the new Patriots offense, and what to expect from the rest of the 2024 draft class.
WATCH: Cubs score on Erick Fedde balk. White Sox' pitcher Erick Fedde balks with a Cubs runner on third base.
White Sox expect to recall Drew Thorpe to make MLB debut. The White Sox are expected to recall Drew Thorpe so he can make his MLB debut against the Mariners, according to Pedro Grifol.
Hudson reminisces about A's career, playing with Mulder, Zito. Former Athletics pitcher Tim Hudson joins "A's Pregame Live" to reflect on his career in Oakland and playing with Mark Mulder and Barry Zito.
Game Recap: Liberty 93, Mystics 88
Jonquel Jones' 29 points leads the Liberty as New York continue their win streak after defeating the Washington Mystics 93 - 88.