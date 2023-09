The Liberty defeat the Sun, 92-81, and take a 2-1 series lead. Breanna Stewart led New York with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks as Betnijah Laney (20 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) and Sabrina Ionescu (16 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds) totaled 38 points. Court Vandersloot (12 points, 7 assists) and Jonquel Jones (10 points, 11 rebounds) added another 22 points as Jones totaled her fifth straight double-double of the Playoffs.