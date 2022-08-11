Game Recap: Liberty 91, Wings 73

Yahoo Entertainment

After 11 acts took the stage on America's Got Talent's first live show Tuesday, we found out the two acts moving on to the finals during Wednesday night's live results. The stakes were high as the nine acts not voted through by America's overnight votes would be sent home with no instant or judges' save – a new format introduced this season. The first five acts to be immediately eliminated were pageant queen-turned comedienne Lace Larrabee, Ukrainian contortionist Oleksander Yenivatov, Colombian dancing duo Steffany and Yeremy, school shooting survivor and singer Ava Swiss, Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends, and, sadly, Ben Lapidus aka Parmesan Guy. The top five acts still in the running were acrobatic group Amoukanama, NFL Players Choir, comedian Don McMillan, country singer Drake Milligan, and Terry Crews's Golden Buzzer saxophonist Avery Dixon. Some fans were super upset about Parmesan Guy's elimination, but most viewers took to Twitter Wednesday slamming AGT's new "rushed" and "accelerated" format of cutting so many acts after only one night. One person harshly tweeted: "This new format with only 2 acts going through and skipping the actual semi-finals is not the win @AGT thinks it is. Another disappointing decision from tone deaf producers." (@The_Duke_of_Pi) However, despite those unhappy reactions, ultimately viewers were happy about the two acts who did make it through to the finals – Drake Milligan and Avery Dixon!